Netflix partners with Brooklyn Museum for ‘The Queen and The Crown: A Virtual Costume Exhibition’

The Crown Photograph:( Twitter )
The exhibition is curated by Mathew Yokobowsy, Brooklyn Museum’s Senior Curator of Fashion and Material Culture.
The Brooklyn Museum is finally opening its doors.
Netflix is now partnering with the museum for ‘The Queen and The Crown: A Virtual Costume Exhibition’. It will showcase the costume designs from Netflix’s new limited series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ starring Anya Taylor-Joy and the Emmy-winning series ‘The Crown’.
The virtual exhibition of the museum makes its digital debut starting today on October 30.
The exhibit will include thematically-related objects from The Brooklyn Museum collection. Visitors will be able to do a self-guided tour of the immersive 360-degree, 3-D environment set within a reconstruction of the Museum’s third floor Beaux-Arts Court.
