Netflix partners with Brooklyn Museum for ‘The Queen and The Crown: A Virtual Costume Exhibition’

The Brooklyn Museum is finally opening its doors.

Netflix is now partnering with the museum for ‘The Queen and The Crown: A Virtual Costume Exhibition’. It will showcase the costume designs from Netflix’s new limited series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ starring Anya Taylor-Joy and the Emmy-winning series ‘The Crown’.

The virtual exhibition of the museum makes its digital debut starting today on October 30.

The exhibit will include thematically-related objects from The Brooklyn Museum collection. Visitors will be able to do a self-guided tour of the immersive 360-degree, 3-D environment set within a reconstruction of the Museum’s third floor Beaux-Arts Court.

The exhibition is curated by Mathew Yokobowsy, Brooklyn Museum’s Senior Curator of Fashion and Material Culture.