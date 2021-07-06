Netflix cancels four comedies, including the popular ‘The Crew’

In an upsetting update, Netflix is cancelling four comedies.

Among those four are ‘The Crew’ (ending with season one), ‘Country Comfort’ (ending with season one), ‘Mr. Iglesias’ (ending with part three) and ‘Bonding’ (ending with season two).

In addition, Netflix closed a development deal with The Crew‘s Kevin James to develop a new single-camera comedy series for him to produce and star in.

The company also has another project with Gabe Iglesias, with the third of a series of his stand-up specials slated to shoot this summer.

Meanwhile, Netflix has renewed ‘The Upshaws’ which will return for season two.

Sam Asghari has not proposed to Britney Spears despite her desire to marry

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's intimate wedding, see pics