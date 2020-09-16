Netflix ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris sued for sexual misconduct

Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris has been accused of sexual exploitation and abuse of minors.

According to court documents that were filed on Monday, a pair of underage Texas twins claimed that Jerry Harris sent them sexually explicit messages when they were 13 years old.

The lawsuit against the actor claims that the Netflix breakout requested the boys send him explicit photos and solicited one of the twins for oral sex.

According to documents, in 2018, the twins befriended the actor who was an adult at the time, at a cheer competition. The suit goes on to note that the Harris’ accusers were ” ‘star struck’ as Harris was already a known All-Star Cheer personality, icon and coach within the state and nationally.”

Reportedly, he also encouraged the boys to meet him in “secluded locations at various competitions,” the suit added.

At present, Jerry Harris denies the accusations.

The Texas boys are seeking $1 million in damages.