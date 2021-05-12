Nelson Lee and Krista Allen join cast Of thriller ‘Five Below’

Nelson Lee and Krista Allen have joined the cast of ‘Five Below’. The cast will also feature Steven Strait.

It is a sci-fi thriller which is scheduled to shoot this summer.

Mike Le Han is directing the project. The film is described as “a new take on the meta-human sci-fi genre.”



Nelson Lee’s other TV credits include ‘Westworld’, ‘Evil’, ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, ‘Claws and Sneaky Pete’. On the film side, he has appeared in Disney+ 2020 remake of ‘Mulan’ and more.