Neelam Gill debunks dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio: Not his ‘new flame’

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his short flings have always piqued the interest of people. In June, DiCaprio's dating Indian-origin model Neelam Gill was all the headlines after the 48-year-old was clicked with Gill in London. However, now, almost a month after the news took the internet by storm, Gill has come forward to put an end to all the raging rumours.

Neelam Gill debunks dating rumours

Shutting down all the dating rumours, the Indian-origin model took to her Instagram handle to make it clear that she's not Leonardo's new love interest.

"Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,'" the 28-year-old model wrote in the post shared on her Instagram stories.

"In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now."

The fashionista added, "The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories.''

Dating speculation

The dating rumours started doing the rounds after Gill and Caprio were spotted hanging out together several times. According to Page Six, the duo were seen together at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. They were also spotted spending time together at the Cannes Film Festival and were photographed on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy.

Who is Neelam Gill?

Born and brought up in London, Neelam Gill comes from a Sikh family in Punjab, India. Neelam, who has walked the runways of renowned brands like Dior, Balmain, and Burberry, among others, is the known face of the fashion world. Neelam has an impressive following on social media. Her Instagram has around 3 lakh followers, and she is also very active on YouTube, in which she shares videos on self-love, and depression, among others. In 2013, she became the first Indian-origin model to appear in a campaign for Burberry, a renowned British brand.



Earlier this year, she also walked the ramp for the Dior show at Mumbai's India Gate. Sharing her picture walking on the ramp, Neelam wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "My first ever runway for Dior!! Honoured is an understatement. Deeply grateful to have been a part of this moment in history, especially as a Punjabi girl. Was truly magical and emotional to see our culture and heritage celebrated by a fashion house I’ve admired for so many years."

Leonardo's dating history

The Titanic actor's love life has always been a hot topic. The actor previously dated Camila Morrone, they got separated late last year after dating for 4 years. After ending things with Camila, DiCaprio was said to be romantically linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two were pictured at a club in New York.

