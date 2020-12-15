Mortal Kombat reboot, ‘Reminiscence’, 'Tom and Jerry' reveal release date change

Ever since the Warner Bros. and HBO Max deal has been announced, there’s been lots of buzz around the implications of the deal on films releasing in 2021 as studio announced that the entire slate of 2021 will both release in theatre and OTT at the same time.

Now, some Warner Bros. movies find themselves shifting release dates. Warner Bros. and New Line are pushing back the release of their Mortal Kombat reboot from January 15, 2021, to April 16, 2021.

New dates have also been announced for Tim Story's family film ‘Tom and Jerry’, which is moving up from March 5, 2021, to Feb. 26, 2021, and filmmaker Lisa Joy's sci-fi drama ‘Reminiscence’, which has been taken off the calendar. It previously was dated for April 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, ‘Mortal Kombat’ is based on the popular video game series about a martial arts tournament held for the fate of the world. It is being directed by Simon McQuoid.

The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs and Lewis Tan.

Meanwhile, 'Dune' producer might sue Warner Bros. for HBO Max deal. Production company Legendary Entertainment is set to take legal action against Warner Bros. over the studio’s decision to send its movies to HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical release. Read about the deal here.

The production company has co-financed ‘Dune’ and ‘Godzilla vs Kong’. It has financed a significant portion of Timothee Chalamet starrer ‘Dune’ which cost roughly $175 million, and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ which cost $160 million. They, however, claim that they were out of the finalisation process involved with the distribution announcement.