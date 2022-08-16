Millie Bobby Brown studies Human Services online at Indiana’s Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame for her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series 'Stranger Things', dons many hats! She isn't just an actor, but also a beauty brand owner, screenplay writer, Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF and most importantly, a bright student who is keen on studying interesting and fun topics.

The 'Stranger Things' actor recently revealed in an interview with Allure magazine that she is studying human services online at Indiana’s Purdue University. In the course, she learns "about the system and how to help young people."

Purdue university has been referenced in the show several times in the last few seasons. A special-edition Purdue shirt appeared during Season 3 of the show. It is a world-renowned, public research university that advances discoveries in technology, engineering, science and math.

At the young age of 15, Millie launched a Gen-Z-focused beauty brand called Florence by Mills. While talking about the brand in the same interview, the actress said, "I don’t know anything about beauty and skincare. That’s why I created this."

Millie further added, "I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don’t know about because we’re young."

'Stranger Things', which is created by the Duffer Brothers, is set in the 1980s, primarily in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The series revolves around a number of mysteries and supernatural events occurring around the town.

The series stars Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Brett Gelman along with Millie Bobby Brown.