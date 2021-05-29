Miles Teller replaces Armie Hammer in 'The Godfather' making-of series 'The Offer’

Miles Teller is taking on a massive new role!



Replacing Armie Hammer amid the sexual assault controversy, Miles will play the producer Al Ruddy in the upcoming Paramount+ series 'The Offer', based on the behind-the-scenes tale of the making of iconic movie 'The Godfather'.



Earlier, Armie was set to play the role of the producer but exited due to the allegations of sexual misconduct earlier this year after several women accused him of sending them explicit messages about rape and cannibalism. Ever since, he has been dropped from many projects including Jennifer Lopez action-comedy 'Shotgun Wedding', the thriller 'Billion Dollar Spy and the Broadway show 'The Minutes'.



In addition to starring, Miles will also produce the series.

Has Disney+ removed Armie Hammer's 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' episode?



The 34-year-old star will play producer Al Ruddy in the upcoming Paramount+ series, which is based on the Oscar-winning producer Ruddy’s never before revealed experiences of making the iconic 1972 film that Francis Coppola directed.



The original movie starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire, and is considered to be among the greatest films ever made.



The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano and Michael Toklin with Dexter Fletcher is attached to direct the first and last block of episodes in addition to executive producing alongside Leslie Greif, Ruddy and Teller.