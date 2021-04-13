Michael Cera boards Amy Schumer's comedy series ‘Life & Beth’

Michael Cera is returning to TV with Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’ opposite Amy Schumer.

The straight-to-series comedy was previously called ‘Love, Beth’.

It is written, created, directed and executive produced and starred by Amy Schumer.

The series will have a 10 episode run and will stream on Disney+.

Meanwhile, the description for ‘Life & Beth’ reads: "Beth's life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey toward building a more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward."

Michael Cera will play the series regular role of John, a farmer and chef who is always honest and to the point.