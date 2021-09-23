Melvin Van Peebles, iconic Black filmmaker, dead at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, an actor, playwright, filmmaker, novelist, and composer, died at 89 in his home in Manhattan with his family by his side, reports confirm.



The Criterion Collection, a box set of Van Peebles' essential films next week, informed his fans and the media on behalf of his family. Peebles breathed his last on September 21.

We are saddened to announce the passing of a giant of American cinema, Melvin Van Peebles, who died last night, at home with family, at the age of 89. In an unparalleled career, Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/HpciXXVoYo — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) September 22, 2021 ×

Also read: Billie Eilish, BTS, Elton John in concert for climate action, vaccines



The independent artiste left his mark on art and culture with his writing, direction, among others talented works, but his most successful stint to this date remains his 1971 film 'Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song'.



In the 70s, this film became one of the highest-grossing indie movies of all time and even started a dialogue around blaxploitation. The political statement that Peebles had made through this movie remains relevant even to this day.

Also read: Prosecution details R. Kelly sex crime 'universe' in closing arguments

"Dad knew that Black images matter. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty, and interconnectivity of all people," his son Mario Van Peebles, actor and director himself, reportedly said in a statement.



Van Peebles launched his artistic career as a writer, publishing his first book 'The Big Heart' in 1957. From writing, he had then moved on to filmmaking.

Also read: 'Historic night' as Somalia screens first film in 30 years