Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set animated series 'Pearl' at Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions has set up another project at Netflix.

This time, it’s an animated series created by Meghan Markle. Called ‘Pearl’, it is a family-focused animated series that revolves around the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history. The series is currently in the development stages.

In addition to a creator credit, Meghan Markle will also executive produce alongside David Furnish (Rocketman), Carolyn Soper (Tangled) and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark) and Dan Cogan (Icarus). Amanda Rynda (The Loud House) is on board as showrunner and EP.

On the project, Meghan Markle said, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

‘Pearl’ is the second project for Archewell as part of the company’s overall deal with Netflix. Under the brokered deal, the British Royals are also working on ‘Heart of Invictus’, a docuseries produced with the Invictus Games Foundation to follow competitors from the rescheduled Invictus Games The Hague in 2022.

