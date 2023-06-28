Meet David Corenswet: The man who's replaced Henry Cavill as Superman

Superman: Legacy is one of the projects featured in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters which is aiming to run both on TV and in theatres. Other titles include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and The Authority. According to James Gunn, the film follows David Corenswet’s Clark Kent/Superman as he learns to maintain a balance of his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, thanks to parents Jonathan and Martha Kent in Smallville, Kansas.

David Corenswet will be seen alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who takes on the role of Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people). https://t.co/1FtwYIDeYj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 27, 2023 × Superman: Legacy is set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025, and the filming is supposed to begin in early 2024. James Gunn has only finalised his actors for Lois and Clark and the casting search continues for other iconic Superman characters like Lex Luthor.

Who is David Corenswet? David Corenswet graduated from Julliard in 2016 and initially had a guest role in House of Cards in 2018. The actor is based in Philadelphia. His father worked as a stage actor for many years before joining his wife as a lawyer. As a child actor, David Corenswet worked in theatre productions, including Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, Macbeth, La Vie En Bleu and The Forigivng Harvest.

Where have you seen him before? Before his guest appearance in House of Cards, Corenswet had roles in Elementary, Affairs of State and Instinct. In 2019, he landed as the protagonist in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician, followed by another one in the showrunner’s 2020 series Hollywood. Recently, Corenswet had a recurring role on HBO’s We Own This City, and he starred in Netflix’s Look Both Ways and A24’s Pearl.

Superman: Legacy is Corenswet’s first major break into a big studio film. His next projects include FX’s The Answers, Searchlight’s The Greatest Hits, AppleTV+’s Lady in the Lake, and Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and Amblin Entertainment’s Twisters. How did he land the role of Superman? David Corenswet auditioned for the role of Man of Steel over the June 17 weekend in Superman garb and plain clothes. He was paired up with Emma Mackey, who was a strong contender for Lois Lane before the part eventually went to Brosnahan.

In a 2019 interview, the actor revealed he wanted to portray the iconic superhero at some point in his career. “My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.” Netizens claim that David looks just like a younger version of Henry Cavill since they first saw him in House of Cards.

