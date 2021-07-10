Matt Damon turned down the lead role in ‘Avatar’, crazy money!

Hollywood actor Matt Damon is curruntly spending time at Cannes Film Festival for his new movie 'Stillwater' screening.



During his Cannes Film Festival masterclass, Matt got candid about how he had turned down the lead role in the mega-blockbuster 2009 movie 'Avatar'.



As per Deadline, he explained how director James Cameron offered him 10 per cent of the movie’s profits. The movie was a blockbuster and went on to gross $2.8 billion globally.



Recalling that, he said, “I was offered a little movie called 'Avatar', James Cameron offered me 10% of it,” he joked. “I will go down in history… you will never meet an actor who turned down more money.”

By telling the reason behind why he turned down the movie, James said he was busy filming the 'Jason Bourne' movie. The role ended up going to Sam Worthington, who is onboard for the sequels.



He also shared the reaction of John Krasinski after he told the 'Avatar' story to him. To which 'The Office' actor replied, “Nothing would be different in your life if you had done 'Avatar', except you and me would be having this conversation in space.”



Meanwhile, Damon teared up at Cannes as his film 'Stillwater' received a standing ovation. The movie was screened under the out-of-competition section. Read more here.