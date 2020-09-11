Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette and Mikey Madison join new ‘Scream’ movie

Paramount and Sypyglass’ announced the cast for its upcoming ‘Scream’ film.

The film will feature Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Kyle Gallner and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

They will be joining franchise cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox who’ll reprise their respective roles, as well as new cast members Jack Quaid, newcomer Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

The production will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina.

‘Scream’ will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.