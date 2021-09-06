Marvel Studio’s 'Eternals' to release in India this Diwali

Good news for all Indian Marvel fans!



Marvel studios' much-awaited epic action-adventure film 'Eternals' will light up this Diwali with the special release. The studio has confirmed that the multi starrer movie will hit Indian theatres on November 5.

The movie will release in five different languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Chloe Zhao directorial will open an alternative universe of superheroes for Marvel fans. The movie features diversity full star cast-- Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena.



Zhao has also penned the film's screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Matthew K Firpo.

The movie is set after the events of 'Avengers:Endgame' which marked a turning point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also serves as the first film in phase 4 of MCU.



The film follows the title team- an immortal alien race created by the Celestials and who has been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years- as they reunite to protect the world from the Deviants- their evil counterparts.