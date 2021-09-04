Marvel’s 'Shang-Chi' leaked online hours after its theatrical release

After a long pandemic halt, Marvel's recently released superhero movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' may be wooing the world with its action sequences, cinematography, aesthetic visuals and many more things that can only be enjoyed in cinemas but still, the hackers have had their eyes on it.



Just a day after its worldwide release, the movie has reportedly leaked on torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy.

The movie is now available for free download. While some leaked pirate copies have better print, others are merely fraudulent and are serving as a trap to load viruses and malware onto devices.



According to reports, the film is available for free streaming on various piracy websites including Tamilrockers, telegrams etc. 'Shang-Chi' is Marvel's best solo film since 'Black Panther', reports claim.

The film, starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Fala Chen, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Florian Munteanu, and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has received positive response from the audience and critics alike.