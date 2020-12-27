Martine McCutcheon was 'in love' with 'Love Actually' co-star Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant is a charismatic actor who ruled the hearts of all in the 90s. His 'Love Actually' co-star Martine McCutcheon is no different.

In a recent interview, McCutcheon admitted that she was a little bit in love with Grant during the movie. The actor played an assistant to Grant`s character in the film, and added that she didn`t have to act too hard in romantic scenes.



"In the first scene we filmed, I had to run and straddle Hugh at the airport. I felt so insecure and was petrified I`d knock him over," McCutcheon said in the interview.



She added, "Hugh had always been my crush and I was a little bit in love with him. But he was so gracious, encouraging and kind, and wanted me to shine."



McCutcheon and Grant never ended up together in real life.



"We tweet and message each other once in a while and check in and see how we`re doing. I was blown away," she said, adding that she was a big fan of Hugh`s new TV drama "The Undoing".



McCutcheon even surprised Grant when the British Film Institute gave him a tribute back in 2016.



