Martin Scorsese challenges notion of 'Top 10' movie lists: I’m always sort of against...

The internet is obsessed with lists, rankings, and accolades, each aiming to identify the greatest films of all time, or the greatest films in their respective genres, and so on. Yet, not every luminary of the industry is a fan of these categorisations. Martin Scorsese, the acclaimed director behind masterpieces like Taxi Driver and The Departed, has a nuanced perspective on the concept of ranking films. In a recent interview with Time magazine, Scorsese revealed his reservations about "top 10" movie lists.

Scorsese's reluctance to embrace the idea of "10 best" lists is rooted in his belief that the term "favourite" has multiple layers. He suggests that films can impact us in various ways, making it difficult to confine them to a single list. Scorsese explains that some films impress us deeply, while others are simply enjoyable for repeated viewings. Additionally, certain movies are wellsprings of learning and offer fresh experiences every time they are revisited. This multifaceted nature of film appreciation makes it challenging to distill the art form into a rigid hierarchy.

He told Time. “I’ve tried to make lists over the years of films I personally feel are my favorites, whatever that means. And then you find out that the word ‘favourite’ has different levels: Films that have impressed you the most, as opposed to films you just like to keep watching, as opposed to those you keep watching and learning from, or experiencing anew. So, they are varied. And I’m always sort of against ’10 best’ lists.”

Currently, Scorsese is looking forward to his next film release, Killers of the Flower Moon. Written by him and Eric Roth, The film chronicles the FBI's investigation into a series of chilling murders within the Osage Nation during the early 20th century. However, what makes this tale particularly compelling is not just its riveting historical context but also the substantial rewrite undertaken by Scorsese and his co-writer Eric Roth.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser star.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE