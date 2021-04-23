Martin Scorsese and Irwin Winkler collaborating on musical feature ‘Fascinating Rhythm’

Film veterans Martin Scorsese and Irwin Winkler are now getting together with John Carney on the musical feature ‘Fascinating Rhythm’.

It is inspired by the life and music of legendary American composer George Gershwin.

Scorsese and Winkler will produce the film with John Carney set to direct from a script co-written with Chris Cluess.

It will be a musical drama that the trio have developed and is described as “a young woman’s magical journey through past and present New York City, inspired by the life and music of American composer George Gershwin.”

Touted as a big deal, Scorsese and Winkler have delivered hits whenever they have come together -- ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Silence’ and ‘The Irishman’.