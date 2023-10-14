Martin Scorsese’s Kundun: A meditative spiritual odyssey

In this series earlier, I have underscored that while Martin Scorsese may be irrevocably associated with the cinematic realm of organised crime, violence, and the seedy underbelly of urban existence, he has consistently demonstrated that he’s far from a one-trick pony. Even in these thematic departures — I call them Scorsese’s cinematic wanderings—his unique touch is unmistakable.

In 1997, he took another of those artistic detours with Kundun, a film that explored the life of the 14th Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism. It’s as if Scorsese temporarily shelved the brass knuckles and chose to wield prayer beads instead. However, before we get lost in this unexpected spiritual pilgrimage, let’s not forget that Scorsese has a history of grappling with religious subjects.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), a film where he dared to offer a controversial and unique perspective on the life of Jesus Christ, set the stage for his exploration of spirituality in Kundun. Here, Scorsese delved into the complexities of faith and the human condition, offering a glimpse of his fascination with the intersection of religion and humanity.

At the heart of Kundun is the story of the young Tenzin Gyatso, portrayed with unparalleled authenticity by Tenzin Thuthob Tsarong. Tsarong’s performance, marked by nuanced facial expressions and demeanor, infuses the character with a profound sense of vulnerability. This allows us to witness the inner turmoil and spiritual awakening of a young boy thrust into the role of the Dalai Lama.

Philip Glass’ minimalist and reflective score is integral to the film’s thematic resonance. It harmonises with the spiritual tone of the narrative, acting as a character in its own right. It enhances the sense of transcendence and contemplation throughout the story.

Kundun is, in essence, a testament to Scorsese’s visual storytelling prowess. In addition to the music, the film’s breathtaking cinematography creates an immersive experience that transports the audience deep into the heart of Tibetan culture. Scorsese appears to meditate with the camera, capturing every nuance of the Dalai Lama’s life and spiritual journey in his inimitable, intimate style.

Scorsese, who is never in pursuit of Oscar glory or attempts to rewrite the cinematic playbook, achieves something profoundly moving here. He paints a cinematic portrait of spiritual resilience, unwavering devotion, and the relentless pursuit of inner peace.