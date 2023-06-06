Mark Hamill officially says goodbye to Star Wars: 'I had my time... that’s enough'

In a recent interview, Mark Hamill reflected on his long tenure as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film saga and also expressed his desire to finally move on. After portraying the character since the release of A New Hope in 1977, Hamill most recently reprised the role in 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, although he did also essay a younger version of the character in The Mandalorian TV series. "I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough," he told CBS Sunday Morning. While stating that he has had "enough", he doesn't completely shut the door on the possibility of continuing the role but believes there isn't much more story left for the character.

He mentions, "Well, you never say never. I just don't see any reason to. Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don't need Luke anymore." Can Mark Hamill return as Luke Skywalker in a Star Wars project? Despite his departure, the interconnected nature of the Star Wars universe leaves room for Luke Skywalker to potentially be involved if it creatively aligns with the story. For instance, Lucasfilm studio executive Kathleen Kennedy confirmed a new series of films featuring Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey, set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. James Mangold and Dave Filoni are also slated to direct future films in the franchise.

Additionally, other Star Wars projects are in the works, such as the upcoming series Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, set to debut on Disney+ in August. Another series called Skeleton Crew, featuring Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Jaleel White, is also in development for the streaming platform.

Also Read: From A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker, a definitive ranking of every Star Wars movie Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker's journey in Star Wars Hamill's journey as Luke began in 1977 with the release of the original Star Wars film, retroactively titled A New Hope. Audiences were introduced to Luke Skywalker, a humble and courageous hero with dreams of adventure beyond his desert planet of Tatooine. As Luke joined forces with the Rebel Alliance, Hamill's portrayal beautifully captured the character's growth from wide-eyed innocence to a skilled warrior on a mission to defeat the oppressive Galactic Empire.

In subsequent films, The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), Hamill delved deeper into Luke's story, exploring his Jedi training under the wise mentorship of Yoda and confronting his ultimate nemesis, Darth Vader. Through Hamill's nuanced performance, audiences witnessed Luke's internal struggles, his discovery of his true lineage, and his unwavering belief in the power of hope and redemption.

After a three-decade hiatus, Hamill returned to the franchise in the sequel trilogy as a disillusioned and conflicted Luke, grappling with the mistakes of his past and ultimately finding redemption.

