Margot Robbie's 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' not dead, confirms producer: 'It’s alive, a very strong story'

Ever since Johnny Depp and Disney parted ways, the fate of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise has been uncertain. We haven't had a 'POTC' movie since 2017's 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'. And Depp and the House of Mouse did not exactly say goodbye amicably. Earlier this year, Depp, during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, said in no uncertain terms that he will never work with Disney again. The studio had earlier fired Depp after Heard accused him of domestic violence. A female-led spinoff starring Margot Robbie was announced, with 'Birds of Prey' scribe Christina Hodson writing the script.

But then Robbie in November said it may not be moving forward at all, something producer Jerry Bruckheimer denied earlier this month. Beyond that, there has been little confirmation of it actually happening.

Until now, that is. Now, Jerry Bruckheimer has said clearly that the script is still in development, and the project is not, in fact, dead in the water.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "Oh God, they’re all hard [to crack.] I think we’re getting very close on [Pirates 6], too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we’ll get both of them. [Robbie's Pirates film is] alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story."

Earlier, Robbie had said to Vanity Fair that the film might not be made as there has been no update from Disney. "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," she said.

The movie that Bruckheimer is referring to, which will be made first, is most likely what 'Chernobyl' creator Craig Mazin is writing with the franchise veteran Ted Elliott, who scripted the first four 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films.

Meanwhile, Robbie will next be seen in 'Babylon', an epic period comedy-drama written and directed by Damien Chazelle. The film also stars Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. 'Babylon' will be released in the United States on December 23, 2022.