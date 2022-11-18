Lily-Rose Depp defends her silence on father Johnny Depp's controversies: 'I’m not here to answer for anybody'

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp likes to stay away from her father's controversies and in a recent interview, she revealed the reason behind the same. Speaking candidly to a publication about her famous father's trial, Lily-Rose stated that she refuses to be defined by the men in her life and that she is entitled to her "secret garden of thoughts".

Talking to Elle magazine, the actress-model shared, "When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal … I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."

"I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there,” continued Lily-Rose.

This year, Johnny went to trial against his ex-partner Amber Heard over his alleged abusive behaviour. Even though he won the case, his image had been severely tarnished by the accusations made by Amber, due to which he even lost projects and faced financial crunch.

Lily-Rose also spoke about nepotism and how she feels being called a “nepo baby” by netizens. “I’m familiar,” she said about the accusations, adding, “The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part."

Lily-Rose also shared that such accusations don’t carry the same weight when we talk about other professions. “If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained,'” she said.