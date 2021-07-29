Lily D Moore, ‘Never Have I Ever’ actor, to work with ‘Gilmore Girls’ Vanessa Marano?

Hollywood actress Lily D Moore, who played Paxton Hall-Yoshida’s (Darren Barnet)’s adoptive Rebbeca in Netflix’s smash hit ‘Never Have I Ever’, is working on a ‘top secret’ project with Vanessa Marano of ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fame.



In an interview with a global entertainment portal, Moore—who is also the Champion Ambassador of Special Olympics—talked about how she is keeping her ‘fingers crossed’ for a third season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ and recalled ‘having a blast’. “It was amazing. It was definitely a fun experience seeing everybody again… Hopefully, I'll be back,” she was quoted as saying.



But when the interviewer asked her about her upcoming projects, Moore was quick to add that she is working on a ‘top secret’ project with ‘This Is the Year’ actor Vanessa Morano.



According to their IMDB pages, the duo will be appearing on NBC’s upcoming show ‘Dangerous Moms’ that is based on the Spanish series 'Señoras del (h)AMPA'.



Talking about her Special Olympics duties as an ambassador, Moore—who was born with Down Syndrome—reportedly said, “A few months ago, I joined #RespectWeek Elementary Inclusion Hour. It was hosted by Special Olympics Iowa, and I spoke about the importance of inclusion in school. I thought it was a lot of fun because little kids actually interviewed me, and just being a part of Special Olympics is really fun, too, because you're able to meet different people with or without intellectual disabilities.”