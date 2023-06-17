Lady Gaga announces Chromatica Ball concert film, 'I can’t wait for you to experience it!'

Lady Gaga has just confirmed that she has been working on the concert film for her Chromatica Ball Tour. So, those who have been missing Gaga's concert days can experience the wildness in the upcoming movie.

The exciting news was shared by Gaga herself. On Friday, the Oscar-winning actress updated fans with the projects she has been working on recently.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gaga penned a long caption for her fans and well-wishers who have been concerned about the singer lately. Updating fans with her workflow and what she has been up to, the Grammy-winning singer wrote, ''I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process. I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way.''

Further, she added that she has been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit after she completed her work in the upcoming Joker movie.

''I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit. I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling. I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity.

''Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me)—I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art. 🖤''

More about her Chromatica Ball tour

Gaga announced her world tour in 2020 soon after the release of her sixth studio album Chromatica, but due to the covid-19 pandemic, it got postponed and happened in 2022. As part of her tour, the singer travelled across North America, Europe and Asia. It was her first world tour since the Joanne World Tour (2017).

Joker movie

Gaga has been roped in to play the lead role of Harley Quinn in the Todd Phillips film Joker: Folie à Deux. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joke. In April, Todd revealed that filming of the sequel has finally been completed.



Taking to Instagram, he shared new pictures of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and Joker respectively.



Todd Philips captioned the post: “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is a follow-up to the 2019 film, Joker which starred Joaquin Phoenix in the lead.