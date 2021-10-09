Kyle Gallner, Jessie T Usher to star in Paramount horror ‘Something’s Wrong with Rose’

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' star Kyle Gallner, 'Harold & Kumar' Kal Penn and 'The Boys' star Jessie T Usher are all set to feature in Paramount horror outing 'Something’s Wrong with Rose'.



They will join the previously announced 'Mare of Easttown' actress Sosie Bacon.

The movie is written and directed by Parker Finn. Rob Morgan, Judy Reyes, Caitlin Stasey and Gillian Zinser will also star in the movie.



The movie is based on Parker’s SXSW award-winning short film 'Laura Hasn’t Slept'. It will be produced by Temple Hill.

As per THR, Bacon will play a psychiatrist who, after a bizarre and traumatic event involving a patient, begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being pursued by a malevolent supernatural force.