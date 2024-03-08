'That’s not how people have sex’: Kristen Stewart hates watching sex scenes

Kristen Stewart hates how they film sex scenes in films these days. She feels they are too planned and methodical about the process unlike how it should be.

Ahead of the release of her crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding, the actress told NBC News that she’s “so sick” of methodical movie sex scenes that aren’t remotely close to how sex happens in real life. The topic came up since Kristen Stewart's Love Lies Bleeding co-star Katy O’Brian filmed several sex scenes for the new film, directed by Rose Glass.

"Simulated sex is so rote"

Speaking about the scenes will blow people’s minds, she said, “The run-of-the-mill, like, just-go-for-it simulated sex thing is so rote. And it’s like actors do have this default thing where, like, ‘Ok, we’re supposed to make out and have sex now.’ That’s just not how people have sex, and I’m so sick of seeing it.”

She added that the sex scenes were “really nailing the details and talking about the physical experience more so than even seeing it, like verbalising it, talking to each other, sharing space, having it not be cut up into a ton of different shots, it felt like … a really beautiful thing to deliver an experience that was, like, literal instead of faux.”

"Sex scenes in new film will shock people"

In a previous interview with Variety, Kristen had said that the sex scenes in the upcoming film will “shock people” because of how direct they are. She added that the characters in the film’s sex scenes “don’t take their clothes off, but this is going to shock people.”

“All you ever [usually] see is a dress coming up and a head going down under. I think even hetero sex on film is so rote. You go, ‘Ok, I know what that looks like in movies, that’s what we’ll do,’ because no one actually wants to reveal themselves,” she added.