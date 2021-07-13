'Kingsman' author Mark Millar to work on graphic novel ‘King of Spies’

‘Kingsman’ author is now going to the world of spies. In a new project with Netflix, Mark Millar is working on ‘King of Spies’. It will be his first original graphic novel.

Millar and Netflix have announced the project but not the identity of the artist. The book will be published by Image Comics.

Netflix is calling the graphic novel a “translation of this original Netflix property is written by Millar and will also be drawn by a superstar artist chosen from the comic-book world, based on designs created by the team at Netflix.” The plan is for the story to be adapted eventually into a series or feature.

In ‘King of Spies’, Britain’s greatest secret agent faces his deadliest enemy yet – his own mortality. Diagnosed with a brain tumour and six months to live, the retired Sir Roland King looks around at the world he’s saved so many times and feels he can’t leave us in such a mess. There’s greed and corruption at every level, untouchable despots he was forbidden to go near and a system he just doesn’t believe in any more. He wants to use his remaining time to make a difference with his particular set of skills, and repair the damage he did in his private life at the same time.

“The spy world was very good to us with Kingsman and a return to the genre had to be something special,” said Millar in a statement. “This is that project. I love stories about an old gun-fighter back for one last job and this is the granddaddy of them all. It’s so incredibly violent and emotional, but really fun too.”