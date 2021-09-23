Kim Kardashian, Owen Wilson & others to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ new season

Kim Kardashian is all set to make her 'Saturday Night Live' debut.



Kim is among the new batch of hosts who will take the stage in the new season of the show. Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis and Rami Malek will also host the next season of 'SNL' as the show livestreams on Peacock for the first time.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show 2021: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, others to feature



After the show tweeted an image of the first pairs of hosts and musical guests for the 47th season, Kim took to her Twitter and showed her reaction, saying, "OMFG no turning back now!!!!"

Kim's episode will air on October 9 with musical partner Halsey. Meanwhile, the new season will kick off on October 2 with Owen Wilson, who recently gained the limelight for his role in the Marvel series 'Loki' on Disney Plus. Kacey Musgraves will be his partner.

Olivia Munn: Friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women



Rami will take the stage on October 16 with Young Thug and Jason--who has featured on SNL--will host October 23rd episode with Brandi Carlile.



As per Variety, NBC did not offer any details about whether the cast would include any new members in its 47th season.