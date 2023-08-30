Killers of the Flower Moon won’t have limited release, will premiere worldwide on this date

Big news from the Hollywood circuit as Killers of the Flower Moon will now release worldwide in theatres simultaneously instead of the previously announced limited release format. The film will now be available to watch in any part of the world this October.

Apple Studios announced today that Martin Scorsese’s latest offering starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in leading roles will hit theatres on October 20. This will be followed by a streaming debut on Apple TV+ at a later date for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Hollywood strikes could be the reason for scrapping limited-release

While there is no word on why the limited-release format was scrapped, there is enough reasoning in the dual Hollywood strikes that have put a stop to almost everything that Hollywood is churning out. In fact, if the SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are unable to reach an agreement, Martin Scorsese’s all-star cast will not be able to promote the big-budget crime thriller.

Killers of the Flower Moon is the story of a killing spree backed by white settlers targeting the wealthy Osage Nation of Oklahoma, who are in possession of priceless oil fields. The film will see Martin Scorsese direct Leonardo DiCaprio once more.

