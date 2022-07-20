Khloe Kardashian isn’t in a rush to romance amid news of second child with ex Tristan Thompson

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is ‘very open to dating’, a source told E!News, adding that "She's been low-key and hasn't dated much lately." Reports suggest that Khole has been on a few dates with an investor, though things are ‘not that serious’. The source went on to say that the ‘The Kardashians’ star "is definitely very open to dating but isn't forcing anything," and is not in a rush to get into another relationship, the source added.

The speculation about Khole’s relationship status appeared after it was revealed earlier this week that she was expecting her second child via surrogate with her former partner, basketball player Tristan Thompson. Khole and Tristan already have a 4-year-old daughter, True, whom they are co-parenting.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," confirmed Khloe’s spokesperson. Khole is grateful to the surrogate for "such a beautiful blessing," her representative said, adding, "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The pair reportedly have not been on talking terms since last December.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," an insider said.

Also Read: Quinta Brunson to portray Oprah Winfrey in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ alongside Daniel Radcliffe

The baby was conceived prior to the revelation last December about the 31-year-old basketball player’s cheating on Khloe and that he fathered another child with Maralee Nichols, a son named Theo.

Khole and Tristan broke up just weeks before True’s birth after the news emerged that he had been unfaithful to the TV star during her pregnancy, but the pair got back together in 2020. However, they parted ways again last summer, months before knowing that the sportsman had a son.

Speaking of the NBA player, he was recently clicked in Greece holding the hands of a mystery woman, TMZ reported, while Khole and daughter True were having some great fun in the sun and beach. "Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl," she captioned her Instagram post and made it clear that her kid is her top priority.