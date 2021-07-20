Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks 3’ lands at Lionsgate

Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks 3’ has landed at Lionsgate as they have picked up the worldwide rights to the sequel film to the indie film cult classic.

Kevin Smith will write the script and direct with all major cast members returning, including Jeff Anderson as Randal, Brian O’Halloran as Dante, Jay Mewes as Jay, Smith as Silent Bob, and Rosario Dawson as Becky.

‘Clerks 3’ is in pre production in New Jersey and will begin production in August, with Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto producing.

In ‘Clerks 3’, Randal enlists fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob following a massive heart attack to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.

The first in the franchise came out in 1994. ‘Clerks 2’ was released in 2006.