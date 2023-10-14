Kevin Feige on MCU’s success: We have barely scratched the surface

Kevin Feige, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), offers a candid insight into the franchise’s future. In a straightforward statement, he asserts while speaking to Variety, “Even after 32 movies, it feels like we’ve barely scratched the surface.”

Since its inception in 2008 with Iron Man, the MCU has grown into a cinematic giant, delivering a consistent stream of blockbuster hits. Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, stands as the second-highest-grossing film ever, cementing the MCU’s status as an industry juggernaut. However, Feige’s words emphasise that this success is only the beginning.

Feige’s journey with Marvel commenced as an associate producer on X-Men in 2000. He maintains his unwavering passion for the Marvel universe, stating, “I feel so lucky that I get to do this job. Every costume fitting, when we see the actors transform for the first time, there’s always this moment of awe. It’s so incredible to take these characters and bring them to life on the screen.”