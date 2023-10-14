Kevin Feige on MCU’s success: We have barely scratched the surface
Story highlights
Kevin Feige, the driving force behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), acknowledges that, even after 32 movies, the MCU is just scratching the surface of its potential.
Kevin Feige, the driving force behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), acknowledges that, even after 32 movies, the MCU is just scratching the surface of its potential.
Kevin Feige, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), offers a candid insight into the franchise’s future. In a straightforward statement, he asserts while speaking to Variety, “Even after 32 movies, it feels like we’ve barely scratched the surface.”
Since its inception in 2008 with Iron Man, the MCU has grown into a cinematic giant, delivering a consistent stream of blockbuster hits. Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, stands as the second-highest-grossing film ever, cementing the MCU’s status as an industry juggernaut. However, Feige’s words emphasise that this success is only the beginning.
Feige’s journey with Marvel commenced as an associate producer on X-Men in 2000. He maintains his unwavering passion for the Marvel universe, stating, “I feel so lucky that I get to do this job. Every costume fitting, when we see the actors transform for the first time, there’s always this moment of awe. It’s so incredible to take these characters and bring them to life on the screen.”
trending now
The MCU has not only rejuvenated careers but also provided a platform for actors to showcase their talents. It revived the careers of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans while catapulting talents like Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston to stardom. Even Oscar-winning actors like Ben Kingsley, Brie Larson, and Lupita Nyong’o found opportunities to display their versatility within the MCU.
At Marvel Studios, one tradition remains unwavering: attending opening night showings with the cast, producers, directors, and Feige himself. This practice allows them to connect with the audience, experience the thrill in the theatre, and gauge the impact of their movies and characters.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.