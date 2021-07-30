Kevin Costner’s ‘Waterworld’ to get a TV sequel, production work underway

A TV series sequel is underway for the 1995 film ‘Waterworld’ starring Kevin Costner, reports confirm.



The film’s original producers— John Davis and John Fox—revealed the news to an entertainment portal. However, the story that the project is in its early stages at Universal Content Productions where the producers have a first-look deal, was confirmed by another site.



The sequel is reportedly planned as a continuation of the film picking up with the same characters 20 years later though no actors have been confirmed yet. The producers have said that Dan Trachtenberg is directing the series.



For the uninitiated, ‘Waterworld’ was the story of a post-apocalyptic world where the polar ice caps had melted and the entire planet was covered by water. Kevin Costner played an underwater-breathing, web-toed trimaran-sailing loner.

