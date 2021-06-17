Kate Bosworth, 2 Chainz join Antonio Banderas in crime thriller ‘The Enforcer’

Kate Bosworth and 2 Chainz will be joining Antonio Banderas in crime thriller ‘The Enforcer’.

The film has Richard Hughes on board as director. It is being sold at the Cannes virtual market.

Written by Peter Iliff, the story follows an enforcer who discovers his femme fatale boss is now engaged in crimes even he wouldn’t commit. This puts a young runaway at risk and the enforcer must now put everything on the line to safe the girl from the crime organization he has spent his life working for.

Antonio Banderas is the enforcer while Kate Bosworth is the femme fatale. 2 Chainz is a crime kingpin in the film.

The film has producers Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger along with Les Weldon and Natalie Burn.

Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short are exec producing via Millennium.