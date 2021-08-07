Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ listening-party attendees offered Pfizer vaccine

As a follow-up event to the Grammy-winning singer, Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ first listening party—which happened on July 22—the second exclusive event took place on August 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium a day prior to the album's release.



Turns out, Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ listening party doubled as a vaccination opportunity for attendees on Thursday night, reports claim.



Amid high anticipation over the singer’s upcoming album, fans were given the opportunity to get their COVID vaccination shots, with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium giving out Pfizer shots during the event.



On Twitter, the Atlanta sports and entertainment venue announced their effort and vaccines were made available to all attendees until 9:30 p.m. in sections 340 to 347.



The stadium reportedly announced another two-hour pop-up for American football team—Atlanta Falcons—fans planning to attend the team’s open practice on Saturday. Prior to Thursday’s event, the stadium had hosted walk-up vaccine opportunities during another soccer club—Atlanta United—matches, too.



Reportedly, the vaccination pop-up during the second ‘Donda’ listening party comes after West questioned the safety of vaccines in a July magazine interview, where he shared with the outlet he was ‘extremely cautious’ about it. In the interview, he discussed debunked conspiracy theories about the vaccine.



“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious,” West had reportedly said.