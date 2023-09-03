Josh O’Connor says he struggled with fame he got after The Crown: 'It was a f***ed-up time'

The British actor Josh O'Connor may have received immense praise for his portrayal of young Prince Charles on Netflix's widely acclaimed drama The Crown. But, for Connor, the recognition he received after playing one of the prominent roles in the royal drama was the most difficult time.



In a recent interview with GQ, the actor talked about the challenges he faced with fame that he got for his performance as the late Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, King Charles.



"It was a fucked-up time," O’Connor said. "I found it so impactful, people stopping me. You want to be in stuff that’s successful and seen, but I think sometimes we underestimate how powerful even a slight loss of anonymity can be."

The 33-year-old actor added, "What I was doing in my career before The Crown — I just wanted to carry on doing that."



O'Connor played the role of Prince Charles in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown, alongside Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana.



For his performance, the actor won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He also won a Golden Globe as well as two BAFTA nominations.



The actor also shared that initially, he didn't want to audition for the role, but after reading the script for a specific scene, Josh changed his mind.

Josh will next be seen in the sports drama Challengers co-starring Zendaya and Mike Faist. Luca Guadagnino’s dramedy was one of the first big releases to be affected by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.



The R-rated tennis drama was set to hit theatres on September 15. However, the film has been delayed and will now be released on April 26, 2024.



In the romantic dramedy, Zendaya plays the role of former tennis player Tashi Duncan, who will coach her husband and tennis player, who is on a losing streak. However, she finds herself entangled in a love triangle with her husband and ex, who is also a tennis player.



In the movie, Zendaya plays the role of Tashi Donaldson. Mike Faist, who starred in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, plays her husband, Art Donaldson. The Crown star Josh O’Connor plays Tashi's ex, Patrick.





