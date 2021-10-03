Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘Mr. Corman’ cancelled by Apple TV+ after one season

Apple has cancelled 'Mr. Corman' after a single season.



The show created by Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been cancelled by the streamer after just one season.



The show premiered on August 6 and opened with mostly solid reviews, but as per sources, 'Mr Corman's audience fell short of some of Apple TV+’s other comedies.

Levitt had created, written, directed, executive produced and starred as Mr Corman, a fifth-grade teacher who ponders on the bigger questions of life and struggles with his own emotions while keeping his San Fernando Valley elementary school class afloat. A former aspiring musician, he works through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he 'sucks' as a person.



The 10-episode series also stars Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (aka Logic), Alexander Jo, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez.

Gordon-Levitt executive produces the series with Bruce Eric Kaplan and Ravi Nandan.



'Mr. Corman' is only the second series to be cancelled at Apple TV+ after the streamer cancelled Sara Bareilles' 'Little Voice' in August.