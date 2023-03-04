Jonathan Majors on Ant-Man 3's poor reviews: 'It doesn’t change...'

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released last month to mixed to negative reviews. Along with Chloe Zhao's Eternals, it is the worst-reviewed movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It holds a score of 47 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. After the writer of the film, Jeff Loveness, responded to poor reviews, now Jonathan Majors, who played the Big Bad of the movie, Kang the Conqueror, has reacted. While speaking at IndieWire's Screen Talk podcast, Majors said, "It doesn’t change how I see myself, period. It’s all data. I’m a performance within a story."

He added, "One thing I will say to my team as we’re leaving a premiere if they’re reading reviews, I’ll say, ‘How’s the movie doing?’ I try to clean my plate and take care of my part. The response is: ‘You’re straight. You’re good. They like you.’ And they tell me about the movie. Sometimes the movie is also on that level, and sometimes [it’s not].”

How did Jeff Loveness react to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's bad reviews?

Earlier, Loveness revealed that he was deeply affected by the negative reception and he was surprised.

He told The Daily Beast, "To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise. I was in a pretty low spot… Those were not good reviews, and I was like, ‘What the …?’"

He insisted that he is "proud of what I wrote for Jonathan [Majors] and Michelle Pfeiffer [scientist Janet Pym]. I thought that was good stuff, you know? And so I was just despondent, and I was really sad about it.”

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania all about?

The 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man 3 continues the story of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang or Ant-Man. In the film, which also brings back director Peyton Reed, Lang, his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) find themselves stranded in the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania review

WION's review of the film read, "Quantumania is an absolute dud. I felt bad for genuinely great actors that populate this thing for having to mouth lines that might as well have come out from that AI thingy everyone these days seems so fond of. The script is, and I cannot stress this enough, execrable. The screenwriter behind this film is Jeff Loveness and that should frighten you. For he is also writing the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty. MCU is certainly not getting any better soon."

