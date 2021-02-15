Joker fans can't keep calm as Jared Leto shares fan favourite dialogue as ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League' trailer debuts

Hollywood director Zack Snyder has made a lot of netizens’ dream come true, first with agreeing to do his version of Justice League after fans petitioned for Snyder cut and now by including the fan favourite dialogue ‘We live in a society’ in the official first full trailer of the film.

The full film trailer released today for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and fans had a meltdown after the trailer apart from other things like Superman taking a flight and the film looking like how fans had envisioned it, also featured the first look of Joker played by Jared Leto. We earlier told you about Jared Leto’s look in the film which is very different from the last time we saw him play the baddie with green hair and tattooed face. This Joker is sleeker with long hair and no tattoos.

But what topped was Jared Leto’s Joker saying the line in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’: “We live in a society [dramatic pause] where honor is a distant memory.” The brouhaha around it stems from the fact that the line is from Seinfeld. When Leto utters the five words it will actually mark the first time that the character says that phrase in a movie/TV show. Zack Snyder reveals his version of 'Justice League' is not a series

The trailer and especially that part has gone viral. Jared Leto himself tweeted the line with the trailer acknowledging the inclusion by Zack Snyder.

The dialogue has come from the ‘90s episode of Seinfeld. The line was said by George Costanza and was popularized amongst Redditors, message boards, etc. A few years ago the line was associated with The Joker, and though a petition was circulated to get Joaquin Phoenix to say it in the Oscar nominated 2019 movie, it wasn’t at the time.

The four-hour-long expanded version of 'Justice League' will premiere on HBO MAX on March 18.

Check out some fan reactions on the above here:

