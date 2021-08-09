Johnny Depp to receive San Sebastian Film Festival’s highest honour

This one is a controversial move. Johnny Depp, who received major backlash and lost some of his big projects due to his ongoing legal fight with ex-wife Amber Heard, is getting a big honour.



Spain’s San Sebastian International Film Festival announced that they will honour Depp with its Donostia Award. The lifetime achievement honour recognizes “outstanding contributions to the film world.”

The award describes Depp as “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors.” Depp will receive his Donostia Award at the Kursaal Auditorium in San Sebastian on September 22.



This will be Depp’s third visit to the festival following his appearance in 2020 for 'Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds' With Shane MacGowan, and a brief appearance in 1998.



The actor follows in the footsteps of Viggo Mortensen, who was last year’s Donostia Award recipient. Previous winners have also included Antonio Banderas, Meryl Streep, Anthony Hopkins and Glenn Close.



The news comes after Depp lost a major libel suit relating to domestic abuse allegations by his former wife Amber Heard against a UK newspaper who called him a “wife beater.” However, he continues to deny the assault allegations. Later, Depp's appeal against a High Court ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard was denied.