Johnny Depp admits he felt boycotted amid Amber Heard legal drama: I don’t think about Hollywood

Johnny Depp opened up about his much-public legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard during a press conference at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023. Depp's film Jeanne du Barry was the opening film of this year's festival. It also marks Depp's comeback to the big screen after a few years of break owing to a troubled personal life which was fuelled by domestic violence claims by Heard and legal battles in the US and the UK.



During the press conference, Depp was asked if he had felt boycotted by the industry that made him a star. "Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point like this was all just a weird joke," he said.



"Of course, when you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that’s merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air… Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood — I don’t know about you."



On the first full day of press in Cannes, Depp was noticeably absent from his cast and crew behind the podium, ready to field questions about the production. The moderator revealed Depp would be making an appearance, although he would be late.

Depp made an appearance 45 minutes into the conversation and was greeted with applause. His film received a 7-minute applause on the opening night which brought tears to his eyes.



While addressing the press, the actor stated that expressed that he's not interested in the media's interpretation of his return to the big screen. He also questioned why his latest release was being termed as a comeback.



"I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback,’ because I didn’t go anywhere," Depp noted in the press conference. "I live about 45 minutes away."