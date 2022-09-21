John Oliver on censorship of Queen Elizabeth II joke: 'It wasn’t even a joke!'

Comedian and talk show host John Oliver has opened up about about his joke on recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II being censored by Sky television in Britain. During his multiple Emmy-award-winning HBO talk show 'Last Week Tonight', Oliver, who is a native of the UK and holds both UK and US citizenship, laughed over the death and the forced 10-day mourning period in the country. In the joke that was censored, Oliver had said that England "was reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes." When the episode aired in the UK, the joke was removed.

During an appearance on fellow comedian Seth Meyers' NBC celebrity talk show 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', Oliver broke his silence about the censorship.

He said the said joke was not even a real joke before adding, "And yet they cut it out. which is pretty sh***y because apparently, all we’ve heard all week is the queen had this incredible sense of humor. Just nonstop – Oh, she was so funny. Seth, she was so funny. The queen, she was razor sharp.”

Also Read: Sky Network cuts jokes on Queen Elizabeth II's death from the latest episode of John Oliver's show in UK

He also talked about a popular clip, shot during the platinum jubilee celebration of the Queen's reign, in which the late British monarch can be seen sharing marmalade sandwiches with the Paddington bear. "I’m watching a bear carry her comedically in a scene. She’s giving that bear nothing back," Oliver said.

Queen Elizabeth II died on the evening of September 8 at Balmoral Castle. Earlier that day, the doctors had expressed concerns over her health and were keeping her under medical supervision. Her reign lasted for 70 years. She passed away as the longest-serving monarch in Britain's history.

She had become the Queen in 1952 after her father George VI's death. Her heir, the erstwhile Prince Charles, became the reigning monarch -- King Charles III.