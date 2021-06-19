John Legend, Chrissy Teigen claim Michael Costello's DMs are ‘completely fake’

Chrissy Teigen is facing a major backlash following her bullying scandal. Last week, Teigen made her second apology and following it, the fashion designer Michael Costello alleged that Chrissy's bullying left him feeling suicidal and released some screengrab of the message exchange between Teigen and fashion designer.



Now, the cookbook author and her husband singer John Legend responded to him by claiming that the screenshot released by Costello were completely fake.



In the now-deleted screenshots, the mommy of two is calling Costello a racist and he deserves to suffer and die, “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.” message reads.

Chrissy Teigen looking at 'Meghan Markle-like' interview with Oprah Winfrey to tell her side of the story amid bullying allegations



On Friday, Teigen responded to the designer claims by sharing the long statement written by her representatives. “No idea what the f–k michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here,” Chrissy captioned the post.



Read her post here:

No idea what the fuck michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here: pic.twitter.com/Y9FjJAY3Xw — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021 ×

Teigen also shared the screengrab of her chat with the designer and wrote, “Michael Costello also posted videos where he was VERY confused about Leona Lewis’ stylist reaching out and being kind. Imagine my surprise when my past three years have been this.”

Michael Costello also posted videos where he was VERY confused about Leona Lewis’ stylist reaching out and being kind. Imagine my surprise when my past three years have been this: pic.twitter.com/cxiMAlLUvm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021 ×

John Legend, also come out to her wife defence and accused Costello of faking the DMs to get into the controversy she's dealing with.

The singer took to Twitter and wrote, “Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr. Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened.”



“Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened. I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record.” Legend continued.

Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened. Receipts below: https://t.co/Toh2rjTXNS — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021 ×

Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021 ×

I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021 ×

On Friday afternoon, Costello responded to Legend's tweet and wrote, ''Thought about whether I should write this or not, but I have to,'' wrote the designer. ''If someone were to say anything about my family, I would defend them to the max. I understand where you are coming from @JohnLegend. I respect and love your music. I even have four of your songs on my playlist, not that you care. But, your wife has hurt good people and done a lot of shady things offline to ruin other people’s careers. You may not know that, but she does.''

Legend responded to Costello's tweet and wrote, ''Bruh. Stop. You know you made all this up. Please just stop''.



This all started after Courtney Stodden alleged in a Daily Beast interview that the cookbook author used to send her DM on Twitter back in 2011 telling her to “kill” herself.