Joe Keery talks about Stranger Things ending, says it won’t be easy, but it’s time

Netflix's widely acclaimed drama Stranger Things will end after season five, and actor Joe Keery, who played the role of Steve Harrington, has very mixed feelings about the show's ending.



Talking about his journey in Hawkings coming to an end, Joe told Women's Wear Daily, ''It does feel like it’s time" but "it won’t be easy for it to end.''



Keery, who rose to prominence for his role in Stranger Things, said, "I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show.''



He added, "So it’s very convoluted. There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness."



Stranger Things premiered on the streaming giant in 2016 and went on to become one of the most iconic shows. The series launched the careers of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and other young stars of the show.



Further, the actor added that he wants to cherish all the last moments on the show set, ''I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it….Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too."



Currently, the shooting of season 5 has been put on hold due to the ongoing actors' and writers' strike.



Joe is not the first actor in the series to talk about the series ending. Earlier, Marlie shared that she's ready to move on.



Millie Bobby Brown, who played the role of Eleven in the widely acclaimed series, told Women's Wear Daily, "I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life."

