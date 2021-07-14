Jennifer Carpenter to return for ‘Dexter’ revival

Jennifer Carpenter aka Dexter’s Deb Morgan is coming back.

The popular show Dexter will be revived for Showtime and makers have announced that Jennifer Carpenter will return. She had played Dexter Morgan’s sister for all eight seasons of the original Showtime series. The character was famously killed off in the 2013 series finale.

Adamant for her character to be killed off then, Jennifer Carpenter had said in an interview, “[It would take] an extraordinary script many, many, many years from now. I don’t know if that’s possible because people don’t come back from the dead.”

The upcoming Dexter is looking at a 10-episode revival and is set 10 years after Dexter (original star Michael C. Hall) went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. The character is now living under an assumed name in Upstate New York, far from his original home in Miami.

The Dexter revival is technically considered a closed-ended revival, though it does continue the original series.



The revival series regular cast includes Clancy Brown as the primary villain, Julia Jones as the town’s chief of police, Alano Miller as a sergeant/high school wrestling coach, Johnny Sequoyah as the chief’s daughter and Jack Alcott as Randall, someone with whom Dexter has a meaningful encounter.