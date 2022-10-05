'James Bond' producer says next 007 will not be a young actor: 'He isn’t some kid out of high school'

Since Daniel Craig announced that he will retire from the role of fictional British spy James Bond after 'No Time to Die', there has been much speculation as to who should don the role next. Names like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Holland, and Regé-Jean Page are being thrown around by their respective fans. But one of the producers of Bond movies, Michael G. Wilson, has said that he and his producing partner Barbara Broccoli are looking for actors that are around the age of 30, as Bond is already an old hand at his job. So Holland at least is out. Elba has expressed disinterest in the role in the past and may be too old.

Wilson told Deadline, “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a 30-something.”

In June, Broccoli, told Deadline that the producers are yet to decide on the next Bond. She added that they are in the process of reinventing the character.

"There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away," she had said.

Many had demanded a woman in the role of 007 (with some calling it Jane Bond), but Broccoli has made it clear that the next Bond will also be a male actor.

Craig played the role for the fifth and final time in last year's 'No Time to Die'. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also starred Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. It became a huge commercial success and was also a hit with critics.

James Bond movies are based on British author Ian Fleming's novels.