Jacob Elordi roped in to play Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix project
Jacob Elordi recently starred in HBO's Euphoria, Barry Keoghan's Saltburn and as Elvis Presley in Priscilla.
Guillermo del Toro has found his Frankenstein monster finally! The Academy Award-winning filmmaker has roped in the Euphoria star to play the infamous monster on his next project, which is an adaptation of the classic tale. The role had previously been offered to Spider-Man actor Andre Garfield but owing to strike-related scheduling conflicts, the actor had to drop out. The role then fell onto the lap of Jacob.
Jacob Elordi joins the long list of actors who are already on board including Oscar Isaac, who is playing Victor Frankenstein, as well as Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz. Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery.
Titled Frankenstein, the Guillermo del Toro project is shaping up exactly how he wishes. The filmmaker is writing, directing, and producing the project. It’s based on Mary Shelley’s novel about the brilliant but egotistical scientist Victor Frankenstein, who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment.
As for Jacob Elordi, we have seen him wow us in HBO’s Euphoria. His most recent work was playing Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s drama Priscilla. Elordi also starred alongside Barry Keoghan in the fall’s dark comedy Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fennell.