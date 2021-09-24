Jack Whitehall-starrer ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ to release on this date

After getting delayed, Jack Whitehall-starrer ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ is again on the release calendar.



Paramount Pictures revealed that the live-action movie will open both in theatres and on Paramount Plus on Nov. 10.

Earlier, the film was set to release on September 17 but was pushed back due to concerns surrounding the delta variant.

'The Simpsons' star Hank Azaria joins Neil LaBute's thriller movie 'Out of the Blue'



Adapted from a children’s book series written by Norman Bridwell, the film will follow middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth, who meets a magical animal rescuer and is given a little, red puppy only to wake up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom is away for business, Emily and her uncle Casey set out on an adventure for audiences to behold.

Gucci to Saint Laurent: Luxury fashion brands that are vegan, eco-friendly and anti-fur

The film stars Darby Camp as Emily, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale.



Jay Scherick directs and also has a screenplay credit along with David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway from a story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport.