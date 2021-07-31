Jack Whitehall-starrer ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ release delayed amid Delta variant concerns

Jack Whitehall-starrer ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’—the movie-screen adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s famous children’s book by the same name—has official been postponed and will not release on September 17, various media outlets claim.



As per reports, this decision was made in the wake of growing concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant.



For the unversed, ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ is the film adaptation of author Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a 25-foot-tall red dog and his owner, a child named Emily Elizabeth.



Directed by Walt Becker, ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale in lead roles.